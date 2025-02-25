Croma Security Solutions Group (LON:CSSG) Posts Earnings Results

Croma Security Solutions Group (LON:CSSG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 2.25 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Croma Security Solutions Group had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 6.21%.
Croma Security Solutions Group Trading Down 4.8 %
Shares of LON CSSG opened at GBX 86.14 ($1.09) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The company has a market cap of £11.83 million, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 86.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 78.60. Croma Security Solutions Group has a 1-year low of GBX 65 ($0.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 96.58 ($1.22).
Croma Security Solutions Group Company Profile
