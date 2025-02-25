Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.48 and traded as low as $20.08. Croda International shares last traded at $20.12, with a volume of 25,808 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group raised Croda International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Croda International Trading Down 0.2 %

Croda International Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average of $23.32.

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

