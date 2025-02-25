Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 192,573 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 80.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 192,573 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,243,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,465,000 after acquiring an additional 282,821 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 24.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 157,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,476,000 after purchasing an additional 31,319 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $3,083,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,592,000 after buying an additional 203,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Price Performance

Crown Castle stock opened at $92.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.20 and a 52 week high of $120.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.69 and a 200-day moving average of $102.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Crown Castle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $127.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CCI

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.