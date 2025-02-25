Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Purchases 3,260 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 7,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 5,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of WFC stock opened at $77.10 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.28.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $20.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

