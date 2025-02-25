Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $328.05 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $271.54 and a fifty-two week high of $337.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $329.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.00.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.