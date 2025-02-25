Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $3.47 Million Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,587,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $944,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,244 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,978,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 60.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,645,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,320,000 after buying an additional 993,963 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in CBRE Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,433,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,204,000 after acquiring an additional 692,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 716,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,015,000 after acquiring an additional 336,359 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CBRE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James cut shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.

CBRE Group stock opened at $137.81 on Tuesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.24 and a 52 week high of $147.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.17.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

