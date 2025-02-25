Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.41% of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gimbal Financial raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Gimbal Financial now owns 87,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 23,769 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 109,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 23,682 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $747,000. Finally, bLong Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,669,000.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IAT opened at $50.26 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 52-week low of $38.75 and a 52-week high of $57.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.56. The stock has a market cap of $723.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.24.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

