Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys 733 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,066.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 425,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 421,703 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000. River Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $102.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $107.14. The company has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

