Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PH. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $953,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $1,216,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE PH opened at $658.64 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $492.71 and a 52 week high of $718.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $84.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $665.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $647.14.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PH. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $689.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $765.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $695.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $777.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $739.06.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

