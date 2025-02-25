Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Sells 4,565 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lowered its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,565 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,279,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,038,674,000 after buying an additional 336,186 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,831,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,487,000 after purchasing an additional 360,857 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,807,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,756 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,806,000 after purchasing an additional 27,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,826,000 after purchasing an additional 18,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $72.02 on Tuesday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.24 and a 52-week high of $73.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BERY shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.56.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

