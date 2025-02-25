Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Makes New Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $157.85 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $167.11. The firm has a market cap of $283.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

