Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Decreases Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC reduced its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,552 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Masco comprises 0.6% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $664,000. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Masco by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 102,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after buying an additional 51,867 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Masco by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Masco from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Masco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Masco from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Masco from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.32.

Masco Trading Down 1.1 %

Masco stock opened at $74.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.81. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $63.81 and a 12 month high of $86.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 838.32% and a net margin of 10.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Masco’s payout ratio is 32.98%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

