Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICSH. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Vista Finance LLC increased its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 61,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the third quarter worth about $366,000.

ICSH opened at $50.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.57. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $50.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1981 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

