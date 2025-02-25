Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22), Zacks reports. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 57.22% and a negative net margin of 39.31%.

Couchbase Price Performance

NASDAQ:BASE traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.25. The stock had a trading volume of 975,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.69 million, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 0.81. Couchbase has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Couchbase from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Couchbase

In related news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $274,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,456.77. The trade was a 10.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 9,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $173,028.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,555 shares in the company, valued at $5,366,259.10. This trade represents a 3.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,883 shares of company stock worth $950,915 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Featured Articles

