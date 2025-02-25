Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Price Up 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1,051.87 and last traded at $1,050.77. 519,708 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,862,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,035.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,075.00 price objective (up previously from $980.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, February 14th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $755.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.93.

The stock has a market capitalization of $466.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $976.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $933.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 35 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

