Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,180 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 3.0% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $42,896,000. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 443,747 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $393,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 122,992 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $109,034,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 545 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,075.00 target price (up from $980.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.93.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $1,035.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.70 billion, a PE ratio of 60.81, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.84. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $697.27 and a 1 year high of $1,078.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $976.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $933.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

