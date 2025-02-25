Cormark Comments on Capstone Copper’s Q1 Earnings (TSE:CS)

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Capstone Copper in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Capstone Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Capstone Copper’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CS. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup upgraded Capstone Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.38.

TSE:CS opened at C$8.34 on Tuesday. Capstone Copper has a twelve month low of C$6.91 and a twelve month high of C$11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -213.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.14.

In related news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 44,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.60, for a total transaction of C$424,804.43. Also, Director John Mackenzie sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.65, for a total value of C$473,075.40. 15.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capstone Copper Corp is a company that mines, explores, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. Specifically, the group has operating mines in the US, Mexico, and Canada, and development projects in Chile and Canada. Capstone’s main focus is copper, but the company also produces zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, and gold.

