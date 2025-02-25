Contrasting Reitar Logtech (NASDAQ:RITR) and Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC)

Reitar Logtech (NASDAQ:RITR – Get Free Report) and Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Reitar Logtech and Boston Omaha’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reitar Logtech N/A N/A N/A Boston Omaha -9.73% -1.76% -1.38%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Reitar Logtech and Boston Omaha”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reitar Logtech $372.54 million 0.45 $2.53 million N/A N/A Boston Omaha $96.25 million 4.74 -$7.00 million ($0.33) -44.06

Analyst Recommendations

Reitar Logtech has higher revenue and earnings than Boston Omaha.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Reitar Logtech and Boston Omaha, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reitar Logtech 0 0 0 0 0.00 Boston Omaha 0 1 1 0 2.50

Boston Omaha has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 47.86%. Given Boston Omaha’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Boston Omaha is more favorable than Reitar Logtech.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.4% of Boston Omaha shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of Boston Omaha shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Boston Omaha beats Reitar Logtech on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reitar Logtech

Reitar Logtech Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides construction management and engineering design services. It operates in two segments, Asset Management and Professional Consultancy Services; and Construction Management and Engineering Design Services. The company provides construction management and engineering design services for cold storage facilities, automated warehouses, renovated offices, and tailor-made electrical systems. It also offers asset management services for construction projects, including refrigerated storages and warehouses; and professional consultancy services for construction projects, such as renovation works, interior designs and modification works of commercial units, and residential or commercial redevelopment works. The company serves logistics property investors comprising investment funds and property owners; and logistics operators and direct users. Reitar Logtech Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc. and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015. Boston Omaha Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

