Contrasting American International Ventures (OTCMKTS:AIVN) and U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO)

U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) and American International Ventures (OTCMKTS:AIVN – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for U.S. GoldMining and American International Ventures, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. GoldMining 0 0 1 0 3.00 American International Ventures 0 0 0 0 0.00

U.S. GoldMining currently has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 135.56%. Given U.S. GoldMining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe U.S. GoldMining is more favorable than American International Ventures.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. GoldMining N/A -71.04% -65.02% American International Ventures N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares U.S. GoldMining and American International Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares U.S. GoldMining and American International Ventures”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. GoldMining N/A N/A -$9.36 million N/A N/A American International Ventures N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

U.S. GoldMining has a beta of 2.87, suggesting that its share price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American International Ventures has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of U.S. GoldMining shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of U.S. GoldMining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

U.S. GoldMining beats American International Ventures on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. GoldMining

U.S. GoldMining Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company's primary asset is the 100%-owned Whistler exploration property, a gold-copper exploration project comprising mining claims totaling 53,700 acres located in Yentna Mining District, Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Vancouver, Canada. U.S. GoldMining Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GoldMining Inc.

About American International Ventures

American International Ventures, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and extraction of precious metals, gold, and silver properties located in the Baja California, Mexico. Its flagship mining property is the Mother Lode property located in Baja California, Mexico. The company was formerly known as American Global Enterprises, Inc. and it changed its name to American International Ventures, Inc. in December 2000. American International Ventures, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Lithia, Florida.

