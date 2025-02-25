Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 39,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.50. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

