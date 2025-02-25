Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC Has $12.49 Million Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,291 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up 6.3% of Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $12,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC now owns 20,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DFCF opened at $41.82 on Tuesday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $43.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.38 and a 200 day moving average of $42.15.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

