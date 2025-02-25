Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 79,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 43,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,401,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,152,000 after purchasing an additional 50,765 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lunt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG opened at $70.26 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $72.14. The company has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.64.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

