Condor Resources (CVE:CN) Trading 4% Higher – Still a Buy?

Condor Resources Inc. (CVE:CN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 28,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 21,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Condor Resources Stock Up 4.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.64 million, a P/E ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.15.

Condor Resources Company Profile

Condor Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits, as well as other precious and base metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

