Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,180 Shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF (BATS:HSRT)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF (BATS:HSRT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.43% of Hartford AAA CLO ETF worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HSRT. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,195,000 after acquiring an additional 101,873 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,535,000. Finally, Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000.

Hartford AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS HSRT opened at $39.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.10.

Hartford AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Short Duration ETF (HSRT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income and long-term growth by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with a dollar-weighted average duration target of less than 3 years.

