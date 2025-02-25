Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,816 Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Systelligence LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,754,000. Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 221,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,117,000 after acquiring an additional 47,043 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Trademark Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 53,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 23,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $895,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSMD opened at $40.98 on Tuesday. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $45.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.23 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.78.

The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

