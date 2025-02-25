Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,007 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 192.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,129,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,595 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,779,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,025,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,691,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,142,000 after purchasing an additional 413,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 1,942.3% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 325,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after purchasing an additional 309,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In related news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $513,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,475,125.06. This represents a 7.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $606,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,404 shares in the company, valued at $11,926,218.40. This represents a 4.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on G shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Genpact from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen upgraded Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Genpact from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Genpact from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.44.

Genpact Price Performance

Shares of G stock opened at $52.48 on Tuesday. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $30.23 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Genpact had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

