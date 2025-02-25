Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 11,080 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,318 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,080 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,698 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 8,445 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NUV opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $9.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.85.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

(Free Report)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.