Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in XPLR Infrastructure, LP (NYSE:XIFR)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in XPLR Infrastructure, LP (NYSE:XIFR – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,410 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in XPLR Infrastructure were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in XPLR Infrastructure by 5.7% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in XPLR Infrastructure by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,434 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in XPLR Infrastructure by 3.6% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 50,110 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in XPLR Infrastructure by 16.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in XPLR Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XPLR Infrastructure alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XIFR. Barclays reduced their price target on XPLR Infrastructure from $17.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of XPLR Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on XPLR Infrastructure from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on XPLR Infrastructure from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on XPLR Infrastructure from $33.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.27.

XPLR Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XIFR opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.64 million, a PE ratio of -91.80 and a beta of 1.03. XPLR Infrastructure, LP has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $35.15.

XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The solar energy provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. XPLR Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that XPLR Infrastructure, LP will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPLR Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

XPLR Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XPLR Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPLR Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.