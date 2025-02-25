Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $595,000 Stock Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 345.4% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 59,650.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 45.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the third quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Trading Down 0.3 %

HTGC opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.35. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $22.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hercules Capital Cuts Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 53.28% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $121.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.09 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

