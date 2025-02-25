Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period.

Shares of XMHQ opened at $96.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $91.95 and a 1 year high of $110.61.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

