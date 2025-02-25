Compass Diversified (CODI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share and revenue of $624.64 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Compass Diversified Stock Performance

Shares of CODI stock opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.64. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $25.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average of $21.86.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 208.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CODI has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley raised shares of Compass Diversified to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Diversified currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Compass Diversified

About Compass Diversified

(Get Free Report)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.