Compass Diversified (CODI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share and revenue of $624.64 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Compass Diversified Stock Performance
Shares of CODI stock opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.64. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $25.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average of $21.86.
Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 208.33%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Compass Diversified
Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.
