Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC cut its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. FSA Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Constant Guidance Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Constant Guidance Financial LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $133.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.38. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $114.37 and a 52-week high of $135.10. The company has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.