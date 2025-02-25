Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Has $322,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 3,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $519.87 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $413.07 and a 12-month high of $540.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $523.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $502.10.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

