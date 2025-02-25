Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Buys 456 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up 1.5% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,671,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,307,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,803 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,195,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,717,000 after purchasing an additional 294,276 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,726,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,819,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $573,306,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,473,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,824,000 after acquiring an additional 32,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $262.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.92 and its 200 day moving average is $222.79. The stock has a market cap of $242.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $162.62 and a 1-year high of $265.72.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.44.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

