Colonial River Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Colonial River Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Colonial River Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $108.11 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.50 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.86. The company has a market cap of $175.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.20, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial set a $130.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

