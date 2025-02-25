Colonial River Investments LLC Invests $284,000 in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Colonial River Investments LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in DT Midstream by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised shares of DT Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.56.

DT Midstream Price Performance

Shares of DTM opened at $96.86 on Tuesday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.15 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

