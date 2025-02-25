Colonial River Investments LLC Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Colonial River Investments LLC grew its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the third quarter valued at $1,388,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 4,865.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the third quarter valued at $4,698,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $834,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on MHO shares. StockNews.com lowered M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush upgraded M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective (down from $210.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

M/I Homes Price Performance

Shares of MHO stock opened at $116.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.29. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.92 and a 12 month high of $176.18.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($0.25). M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 12.51%. Research analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

About M/I Homes

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.