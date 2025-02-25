Colonial River Investments LLC Has $266,000 Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Colonial River Investments LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Colonial River Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 192.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $136.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.66. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $124.37 and a 12-month high of $144.45.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.