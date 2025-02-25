Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.54 per share and revenue of $179.68 million for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
COLL stock opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $42.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.95 and its 200 day moving average is $33.63. The firm has a market cap of $941.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.82.
In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 27,500 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $908,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,839.36. This trade represents a 18.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.
