Codan Limited (CDA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Codan Limited (ASX:CDA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Sunday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Codan’s previous interim dividend of $0.11.

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Codan Limited develops technology solutions for United Nations organizations, mining companies, security and military groups, government departments, individuals, and small-scale miners. It operates through Communications and Metal Detection segments. The Communications segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets communication equipment that consists of DTC radio solutions for the wireless transmission of video and other data applications; and Zetron communications solutions.

