CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1621 per share on Thursday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from CLP’s previous dividend of $0.07.
CLP Stock Down 1.2 %
OTCMKTS:CLPHY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.30. 342,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,360. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average of $8.55. CLP has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $9.54.
About CLP
