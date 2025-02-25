CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1621 per share on Thursday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from CLP’s previous dividend of $0.07.

CLP Stock Down 1.2 %

OTCMKTS:CLPHY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.30. 342,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,360. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average of $8.55. CLP has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $9.54.

About CLP

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India Thailand, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

