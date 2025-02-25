Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) Stock Price

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $60.00 to $60.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.46% from the stock’s current price.

ULS has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on UL Solutions from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on UL Solutions from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

Shares of UL Solutions stock opened at $52.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.41 and its 200-day moving average is $51.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion and a PE ratio of 32.63. UL Solutions has a 12-month low of $33.15 and a 12-month high of $59.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.54 million. UL Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that UL Solutions will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gitte Schjotz sold 5,941 shares of UL Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $312,377.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,062.78. This trade represents a 7.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULS. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UL Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of UL Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UL Solutions by 653.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new stake in UL Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in UL Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000.

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

