Citigroup Boosts USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Price Target to $27.00

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on USAC. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, USA Compression Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on USAC

USA Compression Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:USAC traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,469. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.34. USA Compression Partners has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.66.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 62.46% and a net margin of 10.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 3,054.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in USA Compression Partners by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 47.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.