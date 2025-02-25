Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $20,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 7.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,576,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,492,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,999 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Chubb by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,172,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,070,000 after purchasing an additional 389,343 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,226,000 after buying an additional 388,746 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 8,398.0% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 274,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,232,000 after buying an additional 271,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 259.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 321,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,005,000 after buying an additional 231,791 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.73.

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb stock opened at $273.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.58. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $238.85 and a 12 month high of $302.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.