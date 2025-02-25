Chariot (LON:CHAR) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2025

Chariot Limited (LON:CHARGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.26 ($0.02), with a volume of 8392217 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.39 ($0.02).

Chariot Trading Down 9.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of £19.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.76.

About Chariot

(Get Free Report)

Chariot is an African focused transitional energy group with two business streams, Transitional Gas and Transitional Power.

Chariot Transitional Gas is focussed on a high value, low risk gas development project offshore Morocco with strong ESG credentials in a fast-growing emerging economy with a clear route to early monetisation, delivery of free cashflow and material exploration upside.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chariot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chariot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.