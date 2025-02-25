Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Trading Up 7.5% – What’s Next?

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.65 and last traded at $19.93. 1,472,639 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,663,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CENX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Century Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Century Aluminum Trading Up 8.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.16.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.27 million. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Century Aluminum

In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 29,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $554,739.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,784.41. The trade was a 36.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Century Aluminum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CENX. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 2,889.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

