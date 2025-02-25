CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives $7.82 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.82.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CEMEX from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $8.90 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Institutional Trading of CEMEX

CEMEX Trading Down 2.2 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CX. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 7,200.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 49,622,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $279,868,000 after purchasing an additional 48,942,309 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the third quarter valued at about $190,346,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 745.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,739,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,809,000 after purchasing an additional 23,576,914 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,056,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 123.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,441,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,986,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEMEX stock opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. CEMEX has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.49.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

CEMEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

