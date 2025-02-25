CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2025

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECOGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05, Zacks reports. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $158.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CECO Environmental Stock Performance

NASDAQ CECO opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $792.27 million, a P/E ratio of 68.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.31. CECO Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CECO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut shares of CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on CECO Environmental from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Northland Securities increased their target price on CECO Environmental from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CECO Environmental currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CECO

CECO Environmental Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO)

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.