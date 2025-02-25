CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.68 and traded as low as $5.17. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $5.19, with a volume of 748,353 shares changing hands.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.68.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGR. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,171 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 221,544 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 5.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,903 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 6.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 178,860 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $206,000.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

