CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.68 and traded as low as $5.17. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $5.19, with a volume of 748,353 shares changing hands.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.68.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Finding Hidden Gems: Unconventional Penny Stock Investing
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Price Targets on NVIDIA Rise in Front of Earnings
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Archer Aviation Stock Skids: Mistaking Progress for Bad News?
Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.