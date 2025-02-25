Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.450-0.550 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $615.0 million-$625.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $653.0 million. Carter’s also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.200-3.800 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Carter’s from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup upgraded Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.60.

Get Carter's alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Carter’s

Carter’s Stock Performance

Carter’s Company Profile

Shares of CRI stock opened at $52.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.50. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $49.65 and a 12 month high of $88.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

(Get Free Report)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.